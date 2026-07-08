“You’ve got to do it all perfectly”

“It’s all or nothing”

“If you don’t have a rigid structure and routine, you will fail”

“Have discipline and always fight against your own willpower”

When I was first navigating what it looked like to start living a healthier life, these were the thoughts that would constantly run through my mind. The scope of how I viewed health was very limited — it was the harder thing to do, and I had to work diligently to uphold it. It was as if I saw it as a badge of honor, instead of a gift I get to experience — great health.

So often, the health and wellness industry as a whole showcases this very far-fetched view of what it looks like to live a healthy life. From buying all the newest gadgets to spending hours each day dedicated specifically to your wellness routine, I think we can all agree… it’s a lot!

While I love investing in quality ingredients and will gladly spend every single day in the sauna, I’ve come to the realization that

Health & wellness is a means to an end, not the end itself.

To show up as the best version of you — for your friends, your family, your work, your passions, and even yourself is what making healthy choices is all about.

I’ve spent years living a healthier lifestyle, and I’m so grateful not for what it looks like on the outside, but for how it makes me feel on the inside — grounded, present, and even more thankful for the one body that I’ve been given.

These are six lies that most often got into my head when I first started to make healthier choices, and the truths I reminded myself to fight against the noise.

Your mind is a powerful tool, and you have the ability to shape the stories that go on inside your head.

Lie #1 : “You have to do everything perfectly to be healthy”

Arguably one of the hardest lies for me to combat, but I truly believe it is the most important to fight against.

Overall health incorporates physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. We must embrace our humanity, knowing that we are limited and finite human beings. With a bit more grace and compassion for ourselves, we can pour that same grace and compassion out for others.

There is great power in working hard, trying your best, and making progress, even when it doesn’t all turn out perfectly at the start.

Truth: “Progress is more powerful than perfection”

Lie #2: “You have to have a strict routine to be healthy”

Balance is the word I now lean on regularly as a reminder of the health journey I’m on.

I tried being restrictive and a perfectionist about everything because I thought that was the only way — it probably comes as no shocker, but it led to me feeling burnt out, exhausted all the time, and truly disconnected from my body.

I’ve also tried being carefree and doing whatever, and that, as well, my friend, didn’t turn out — I still felt very low energy, my period cramps were horrible, and I didn’t have that same glow that I do now.

Living a healthy lifestyle is a balancing act, but having regular rhythms to rely on can make things easier to maintain for many years to come.

Truth: “Regular rhythms and a healthy balance are far more beneficial for your overall health”

Lie #3: “You can never eat foods you love to be healthy”

At the start of my journey, I thought that health was not at all about enjoyment, but the discipline of eating your vegetables and working out hard. When I started to cut out foods left and right for the sake of health, I realized I was only looking at foods simply for fuel.

Not only did this restriction lead to losing my period, but it honestly sucked all the fun out of meal time.

Now, I have a much better relationship with food, where I enjoy a variety of nutrient-dense options and occasionally less nutrient-dense options for the sake of connection and joy.

I fully believe food is meant to be enjoyable and nourishing to the body.

For me, this looks like prioritizing quality, nourishing ingredients throughout the week, baking better-for-you versions of my favorite sweet treats, and going out to eat on occasion without fear because the body is resilient and I have healthy habits in place to support myself.

This balanced approach is far better for my mental health, which directly impacts my overall health too!

Check out every simple, nourishing, and delicious recipe I’ve created. I share what I make every single week to help you eat well, feel good, and enjoy nourishing meals without too much extra thought.

Truth: “Food is meant to be enjoyed and nourishing to the body too”

Lie #4: “You have to eat as little as possible to be healthy”

Diet culture has definitely emphasized this one, but I promise you this is not the answer.

As a certified holistic health coach who has done a lot of research about this, I know the human body needs a certain number of calories, macronutrients, and micronutrients each day just to survive. But a woman’s body also needs a certain amount of nutrients for a healthy cycle and for her to be able to thrive in daily life!

After losing my period, I took a test to determine the specific macronutrients my body needed. If I wanted to keep working out and have a healthy body overall, I had to give my body nutrients to support it well.

Now, I enjoy three balanced meals every single day plus an afternoon snack and an occasional sweet treat in the evening. It’s amazing how my metabolism has adjusted now that my body feels much safer in the environment I have put it in.

Truth: “Supporting your body well looks like providing it with the nourishment it needs to thrive”

Lie #5: “You have to work out all the time to be healthy”

Movement is so good for the body — walking, strength training, rowing, tennis, swimming, rock climbing, pilates — I’m a fan of all of it.

But I also know that if you overdo it, especially as a woman, it can actually do more harm than good.

Listening to your body, knowing when you need a lighter movement day and when you can push for a grander fitness goal, is a great way to see where you’re at.

It took me a while to pause long enough to actually listen to what my body was telling me, as someone who worked out 6 days a week. I was so worried that all of my fitness goals would go down the drain, or I would gain a bunch of weight.

But the reality is that too much exercise can put even more stress on the body, making it work even harder than it needs to. Our bodies are resilient; we should learn to love, trust, and care for them every day.

Truth: “Movement is great for the body, and it can look different from day to day”

Lie #6: “You have to push even harder when your body is exhausted to be healthy”

Sleep is one of the freest forms of self-care, and a majority of people don’t prioritize it enough.

But think about it — The body was created to rest every single day.

It’s the one time of day where you body can process everything to support brain health, immunity, hormone health, and heart health. It is even one of the greatest prevention tools for long-term chronic disease — I wrote all about it here.

It’s easy to stay up late and wake up early again for the sake of knocking out one more item on the to-do list. But there will always be more to do. And if you want to feel your best, getting those tasks done, you must prioritize sleep.

When I’m short on sleep, I’m quick to be irritable, my brain feels foggy, and it can feel like the world is collapsing around me. Even in the busy seasons, I prioritize my sleep rhythm as much as I can because I know just how much my whole body needs it.

Truth: “Listen to your body; it will tell you exactly what it needs”

You can live a healthy lifestyle in a way that’s attainable, sustainable, and enjoyable too.

I share these lies with you because more people should talk about them in the health and wellness space. Burnout is far too common. Giving up on health goals happens so often because they are simply too unattainable. Healthy eating is pushed to the side because it’s seen as too complicated, too restrictive, or too boring.

I’ve been exactly where you are, and I want you to know that you can live the healthy lifestyle you want in a way that’s attainable, sustainable, and enjoyable too.

The body is absolutely resilient, and it will tell you exactly what it needs.

I hope this gives you permission to choose a gentler, more sustainable path to healthy living, nourishing your body just as you’d care for a bed of flowers waiting to bloom.

If that resonates, I want to make it even easier for you.

Every Saturday, paid members get a done-for-you meal plan and nourishing recipes that prove everything I just shared — healthy eating that's simple, balanced, and genuinely delicious.

This week I'm sharing Mediterranean salmon with quinoa tabbouli and Grilled steak kebabs with roasted sweet potatoes. If you've been thinking about upgrading, this is a great week to try it.

Wishing you a joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

P.S. I'm sharing a free sweet treat recipe on Friday — something nourishing, gluten-free, and perfect for the weekend. Keep an eye on your inbox!

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