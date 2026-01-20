made for good — A reflection of intentional design and purpose beyond the present moment.

Recently, I’ve been reflecting on all of the intricate details of who we are. I fully believe the Lord created us in His image, specifically designed with purpose and intention. From how the body needs sleep to the array of colors that make up an iris and even the ability to express joy around others through laughter. All of it is made for our good and His glory, and I am absolutely fascinated by it!

“For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.” Ephesians 2:10

As you continue to navigate the weight of this world with hardships, difficulties, and endless to-dos, I want to remind you that you were made for good.

Let’s strive to carry our lives with that same purpose and intention that the Lord uses throughout everything. And though we will fall short, may we continue to walk towards where He is leading us, with purpose and intention.

“And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose” Romans 8:28

As I determine each ingredient and pairing for what goes into a Grace & Greens meal, my focus is on one thing: Is it made for good?

I learned the hard way that choosing restriction is not what we were called to. Instead, we were made for so much more. We are called to be good stewards of our bodies, taking care and nourishing them well. Every ingredient is carefully chosen to support the body well, giving it the nutrients it needs to thrive.

But it’s not just the physical benefits offered by a meal that matter. It’s the emotional benefits too — does it taste good? Is it enjoyable and delightful to the taste buds? Does it encourage nourishment over restriction? This emphasis on nourishment and stewardship is my focus for every single dish.

I also believe that nourishment is about far more than just what’s on your plate. It’s physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. We were created as whole humans, living full and beautiful lives. What does it mean for you to nourish your whole self?

Choosing nourishment spreads across connection, community, mindfulness, career, nutrition, home cooking, creativity, relationships, mental health, and so much more. And every single aspect of our lives has the ability to be worship to the Lord.

“So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do it all to the glory of God” 1 Corinthians 10:31

It’s a constant reminder of who you are, and whose you are.

You are fully known, fully loved, and purposefully created.

May this inform every one of your days, remembering that you were created for good.

As a regular reminder of what you were created for, you can pre-order an embroidered made for good hoodie or crewneck below:

I’ve been working on this side project for a little while now and I’m so so thankful that I finally get to share it with you!

Here’s to a nourishing & joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

