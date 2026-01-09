In this post, you can find answers to the most asked questions so you can make the most of your membership with Grace & Greens

What is Grace & Greens?

What can I expect as a paid community member?

What’s Substack and how does it work?

How can I find all Grace & Greens recipes and resources from Substack?

How can I get more support with my health?

How can I get a free subscription to Grace & Greens?

Who is Grace Barker?

Do you have additional questions?

Gratitude for this community

What is Grace & Greens?

Welcome to Grace & Greens — A place for simple, sustainable, and enjoyable ways to feel nourished and energized without the pressure of perfectionism or restriction.

Grace & Greens is a weekly wellness membership designed to help you eat well, feel nourished, and build healthy habits that actually fit your life.

It’s where healthy eating works for your life instead of against it.

It’s where cooking is joyful and creative, and your food tastes just as good as it is nourishing.

I’m Grace Barker, the founder of Grace & Greens, a home chef, wellness writer, and soon to be a certified health & wellness coach on a mission to help people live healthier, more nourished lives!

After years of struggling to define what ‘healthy’ meant for me, getting overwhelmed with information online and causing some unwanted impacts on my hormones and mental health, I knew that I wanted to rewrite the story of what it means to live a healthy life.

Grace & Greens started from a place of love, and a passion for wanting others just like you to experience the joy and nourishment that can come from a delicious meal balancing both nutrients and flavor.

Each week you’ll feel inspired, encouraged, and equipped to make delicious meals that nourish you both on the plate and beyond!

What can I expect as a paid community member?

Easy, whole food recipes (made in less than 60 minutes) that taste as good as they look!

Weekly grocery guides with prep tips and a grocery list , so you have a plan for the week ahead and can stress less about what to cook next.

Nutrition deep dives into the benefits behind the meals you’re making at home, and how they can support your long-term health and wellness goals.

Bonus resources like the holiday overnight oats guide, quick & easy snacks to prep ahead of time, and even healthy sweet treats!

Photos and videos to guide you through the process, so you can make each meal with confidence.

This membership is designed to remove decision fatigue, simplify healthy eating, and help you feel confident in the kitchen every week.

What’s Substack and how does it work?

The Grace & Greens newsletter and publication is hosted on Substack to make it easy for you to access everything from grocery guides to wellness resources, and of course lots of nourishing and balanced recipes.

You can access everything from Grace & Greens through:

Email If you don’t want to miss a post, this is an easy way to download the grocery guides and recipes for printing.

The Grace & Greens publication website The website is great for viewing all of the recipes and old posts, finding just what you need when you need it. You can find collections using these links like the full recipe box, prep-ahead breakfast recipes, beef recipes, and every healthy habits post I’ve ever shared. Use the search function in the top right corner to type in a keyword or scroll through the tabs, which are organized by category.

The Substack app An easy option if you don’t want to clog up your email inbox. Also, if you want to discover other writers and publications, this is perfect for you! Use the search function in the top right corner and type in a keyword like “Beef” to find recipes.



3 ways to access Grace & Greens!

How can I find all Grace & Greens recipes and resources from Substack?

Best viewed on the desktop version, check out the full recipe box to discover every post that’s ever been shared in a categorized format.

How can I get more connected with the community?

Living a healthy life is much more fun when we do it together!

Join the chat — You can ask a question or share something delicious you’re cooking at home!

Follow along on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest to see step-by-step videos of recipes, healthy living inspiration, and more!

Share photos of your favorite recipes and tag Grace & Greens either on Substack or social media — I’d love to see your food photos.

How can I get more support with my health?

This community was built to help people live healthier lives. But, I recognize that every person is bio-individual and has unique needs when it comes to their health.

That’s why I’m excited to offer more personalized support through a Founding membership to Grace & Greens.

As a founding community member, you’ll get everything a paid subscriber gets PLUS access to

A 1:1 healthy habits accelerator meeting — offering you personalized support on your health journey, so you can live well and feel good!

Early access to new downloadable guides!

Recognition as a founding member, helping to shape Grace & Greens from the start.

If deeper, more personalized 1:1 support would help you as you build healthy, sustainable habits, upgrade your membership today.

How can I get a free subscription to Grace & Greens?

Since we’re all about helping people live healthier, more nourished lives, did you know you can get a free paid subscription to Grace & Greens by helping your friends eat well?

Simply share a newsletter or any recipe with a friend. When they subscribe through your link, you’ll earn rewards — including a comped paid membership. Check the leaderboard to see your status!

Another great way to encourage your community is to share a photo of what you cooked either in the chat or on social media. Be sure to tag me, I’d love to see what you made!

Who is Grace Barker?

Learn more about me and why I started Grace & Greens here!

Do you have additional questions?

As always, if you have any questions feel free to drop them in the chat or reach out to me directly.

Message Grace Barker

Gratitude for this community

I’m so thankful you’re here! Remember, this membership is an investment —

An investment in your health.

An investment in your life.

An investment in the best version of you.

Thanks for letting me support and walk alongside you as you choose to live a healthy, purpose-filled life.

Here’s to a nourishing & joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker