Winter is peak season for citrus, and the flavor of this pan-seared chicken dish hits the spot. Paired with crispy air-fried Brussel sprouts and protein-rich bone broth rice, this dish is warm & sweet.

Cooking rice in bone broth or crisping up veggies with extra-virgin olive oil are great ways to add in more nutrients in a dish. Bone broth adds a boost of protein and flavor to the rice, while cooked veggies are easier to digest.

This is probably one of our top 10 favorite recipes to date, so I can’t wait to hear what you think!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 15 | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein