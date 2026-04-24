Anytime I’m traveling or need a nourishing bowl but don’t have a kitchen, I love to grab a bowl at CAVA. There are so many delicious veggie toppings to choose from, with lots of Mediterranean flavors to enjoy.

This warm and nourishing bowl combines many of the flavors that are offered at CAVA, but a little more budget-friendly since we’re making it at home. I hope you enjoy this variety of vegetables with fresh flavors!

Benefits behind this bowl

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, fiber, and complex carbohydrates that provide steady, sustained energy.

Brussels sprouts are a cruciferous vegetable packed with vitamin C, fiber, and compounds that support liver detoxification.

Brown jasmine rice offers more fiber and nutrients than white rice, with a nutty flavor that pairs beautifully with Mediterranean spices.

Hummus is made from chickpeas, which are high in plant-based protein and fiber to support digestion and fullness.

Tahini is a great source of healthy fats, calcium, and minerals that support bone health and hormone balance.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 50 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein