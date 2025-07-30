If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

Mixed berry oat crumble

Servings: 6 | Time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

Mixing bowls

Measuring cups & spoons

9 x 13 in. baking dish

Parchment paper

Knife & cutting board

Ingredients

For the berry topping:

3 cups frozen mixed berries

1/2 lemon, washed and juiced

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon chia seeds

For the oat base:

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

6 scoops collagen powder

5 tablespoons almond flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup raw walnuts

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions

Make the berry chia topping: In a bowl, add the 3 cups of frozen berries, juice of 1/2 a lemon, and 2 tablespoons honey. Mash slightly with a fork for a smoother texture, then stir in the 1 tablespoon of chia seeds. Make the oat base: Preheat the oven to 350°F. In an additional mixing bowl, combine 1½ cups rolled oats and ½ cup raw walnuts. Add 6 scoops collagen powder, 5 tablespoons almond flour, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and ½ teaspoon salt. Continue mixing until combined. Assemble and bake: Line a baking pan with parchment paper. Press the oat mixture evenly into the bottom of the pan. Spread the berry chia mixture evenly over the top. Bake for about 35 minutes, until oats are golden and strawberry mixture is bubbly. Serve: Enjoy it hot out of the oven or let it cool before placing it in the fridge. Once ready to enjoy, heat in the microwave for 30 to 60 seconds.

Pro Tip: Pair with coconut whipped cream for a sweeter dessert option or peanut butter for a breakfast option!

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap honey for maple syrup and collagen powder for vanilla protein powder.

I hope you enjoy! For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans. You can follow along with me on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite brands at a discount.

Best,

Grace

P.S. - If you enjoyed this recipe, consider forwarding, restacking, or recommending it to your friends and family. Your recommendations mean the world to me and it’s a great way to help more people live healthier lives!

Refer a friend