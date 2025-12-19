Here at Grace & Greens, we’re all about adding in greens wherever we can. After harvesting mixed greens from my garden, I decided what better way to spread a little holiday cheer then pairing them with bright red apples and pomegranates. I brought this dish to a family gathering and it was well loved, so I’m super excited to share this holiday salad with all of you!

Why you’ll love this mixed greens salad

This colorful holiday-inspired salad is perfect for meal prep, weeknight dinners, or festive gatherings. Enjoy this mixed greens salad, made with fresh pomegranate, crisp apples, roasted sweet potatoes and pecans, and drizzled with an apple cider vinaigrette. This is the perfect gluten-free, dairy-free dish for a larger gathering, or an easy weeknight dinner paired with a protein.

Benefits behind the bowl

Sweet potatoes - Sweet potatoes are rich in fiber to support a balanced gut microbiome.

Mixed greens - Full of vitamins A, C, and K, mixed greens support immune function and overall health.

Apples - Rich in fiber and antioxidants (especially with the peel on them), apples are supportive of digestion and heart health.

Green bell peppers - Full of vitamin C, green bell peppers are great for skin and immune system health.

Pomegranate - Pomegranate supports improved circulation, as they are rich in antioxidants.

Apple cider vinegar - Apple cider vinegar supports more balanced blood sugar and can aid in digestion.

Extra-virgin olive oil - Full of healthy fats to support hormone health, extra-virgin olive oil is a wonderful, dairy-free base for dressings and sauces.

Servings: 6 - 8 | Prep time: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein