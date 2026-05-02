A majority of meals we enjoyed in Japan were considered set meals, or a balanced variety of dishes served in small bowls and plates. This is just one of the ways that Japanese culture naturally supports healthy living — enjoying balance, variety, and gut-healthy foods on a regular basis.

While in Kyoto, my husband and I had the pleasure of visiting the home of Mishuyo, a Kyoto-local who is a wonderful cook. She taught us how to make a typical and traditional Japanese meal.

From left to right, we enjoyed Horenso no gamaae (spinach with sesame seed dressing), Sake no yuuannyaki (savory grilled salmon), Dashimaki tamago (a rolled dashi omelet), Nikujyaga (simmered beef and potato), and Miso soup. We enjoyed this meal with a warm white rice.

This recipe is a simple take on the delicious set meal she shared with us — Nikujaga-inspired beef & sweet potato bowl with a toasted sesame kale salad. Made in under 45 minutes, you can prep this ahead of time and enjoy a nourishing meal for a couple of days!

Servings: 4 | Prep time: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free