Growing up, one of my all time favorite desserts was a no-bake cookie. Though I never remember making them at home or seeing them at the store, it was one of those desserts I only ever discovered at a church potluck. And every time I saw them, I would always choose that as my sweet treat!

At this point, you probably know I love making better-for-you, extra nourishing versions of my favorite sweet treats. Or, if you’re new to Grace & Greens, you have to check out the recipes for a flourless double chocolate chip cookie cake, homemade cookie dough bites, these dark chocolate sea salt cookie dough peanut butter cups and a healthier take on an Oreo McFlurry.

After doing a deep dive on seeds, I knew I wanted to incorporate them to a new, fun, and extra-nourishing recipe!

With a boost an extra boost of fiber, protein, and healthy fats from these nutritious ingredients, these no-bake cookies offer a little extra support for hormone health, smooth digestion, and overall health.

You can check out the full benefits of nuts & seeds in this week’s post: The surprising health benefits of eating more seeds

I hope you enjoy this bonus sweet treat recipe for paying subscribers of Grace & Greens. Your support truly makes my work possible and I’m so grateful for this community!

Servings: 13 (a baker’s dozen) | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 1 hour + 10 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein