No-bake chocolate peanut butter super seed cookies
Bonus recipe: These no-bake chocolate peanut butter super seed cookies are packed with healthy fats, fiber, and protein. Enjoy this delicious sweet treat with added benefits!
Growing up, one of my all time favorite desserts was a no-bake cookie. Though I never remember making them at home or seeing them at the store, it was one of those desserts I only ever discovered at a church potluck. And every time I saw them, I would always choose that as my sweet treat!
At this point, you probably know I love making better-for-you, extra nourishing versions of my favorite sweet treats. Or, if you’re new to Grace & Greens, you have to check out the recipes for a flourless double chocolate chip cookie cake, homemade cookie dough bites, these dark chocolate sea salt cookie dough peanut butter cups and a healthier take on an Oreo McFlurry.
After doing a deep dive on seeds, I knew I wanted to incorporate them to a new, fun, and extra-nourishing recipe!
With a boost an extra boost of fiber, protein, and healthy fats from these nutritious ingredients, these no-bake cookies offer a little extra support for hormone health, smooth digestion, and overall health.1
You can check out the full benefits of nuts & seeds in this week’s post: The surprising health benefits of eating more seeds
I hope you enjoy this bonus sweet treat recipe for paying subscribers of Grace & Greens. Your support truly makes my work possible and I’m so grateful for this community!
Servings: 13 (a baker’s dozen) | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 1 hour + 10 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein