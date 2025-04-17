If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber - right now get your first week free! Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

No-bake lemon chia protein balls

Servings: 12 - 14 balls | Time: 15 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

Mixing bowl & spatula

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

1/8 cup lemon juice

1/2 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons water

1 1/2 tablespoons chia seeds

1 scoop vanilla protein powder - Get 10% KION protein powder with code: GRACEANDGREENS

3/4 cup almond flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

Instructions

Combine wet ingredients: In a bowl, combine ⅛ cup lemon juice, ½ tablespoon honey, 2 tablespoons water, and 1 ½ tablespoons chia seeds, and blend until combined. Add dry ingredients: Add in 1 scoop vanilla protein powder, ¾ cup almond flour, and ¼ cup coconut flour. Continue to mix until combined. Form balls: Use a tablespoon scooper to scoop out energy balls, forming about 14 in total. Serve: Store in the fridge for 30 minute to firm up, enjoy!

Pro Tip: These are great to have on their own for a snack or paired with fruit for a grab-and-go breakfast option.

I hope you enjoy! For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans. You can follow along with me on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite brands at a discount.

Best,

Grace

P.S. - If you enjoyed this recipe, consider forwarding, restacking, or recommending it to your friends and family. Your recommendations mean the world to me and it’s a great way to help more people live healthier lives!

Refer a friend