Have you ever wondered why watermelon tastes better at the peak of summertime? Or a nourishing soup is so much more enjoyable in the cold, winter months?

It’s no coincidence that hydrating watermelon is ripe and in-season on some of the hottest summer days. The winter months are also the perfect time for a warming soup with root vegetables, offering your body complex carbohydrates to burn as energy, keeping your body warm on those chilly days.

Every single whole food ingredient was intentionally designed and created for a specific purpose. While some are seasonal and ripe for just a period of time, other foods offer synergy, working better together.

Intentionality behind the foods we eat

It wasn’t until my struggle with balancing my hormones that I discovered the powerful intentionality behind the foods we eat. This new understanding of seasonality and synergy led me to design meals in a way that supports a more nourished, balanced life.

As I began to rewrite the story of what healthy living meant for me, I started to seek out ingredients that worked together both to taste good and to be good for my body. From pairing greens with a healthy fat such as crunchy pumpkin seeds or a smooth olive oil dressing, to eating vitamin C-rich broccoli in my beef bowl to help with iron absorption.

During that time of discovery and experimentation, there were a few ingredients that particularly stood out to me when it comes to balancing hormones: collagen, cacao nibs, brazil nuts, cinnamon, and of course, lots of greens!

5 key ingredients that support glowing skin, a nourished body & balanced hormones

Collagen — Collagen plays a large role in supporting healthy skin, bones, and tissues. It’s what provides the structure to support the body, from skin elasticity to offering a protective layer around your organs. As you age, the amount of collagen your body produces decreases, which can cause weaker muscles, brittle hair & nails, and wrinkles. Adding in an extra boost of collagen can give your body additional support and encourage it to produce more collagen.

Alkalizing greens — A blend of kale, spinach, wheatgrass, and spirulina, alkalizing greens offer a nutrient-dense option to give your body an extra boost of antioxidants. Not only can they help balance overall pH in the body that may get thrown off from processed foods, but the extra nutrient boost can support a healthier gut.

Cinnamon — Cinnamon is a powerful spice that has been used for centuries, and it comes from trees. It is rich in antioxidants which help to reduce oxidative stress, and has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties. It’s been known to help lower blood sugar levels and improve circulation too.

Brazil nuts — A hormone-healthy seed, brazil nuts are rich in selenium, which is an essential mineral for reproduction and thyroid health. Not only can they support a more balanced mood and a stronger immune system, but the healthy fats have also been shown to support brain health.

Cacao nibs — A superfood, cacao nibs are rich in antioxidants which can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Unsweetened cacao has also been shown to support heart health and improve overall brain function.

How to make a balanced & energizing smoothie

To pack in so many of these supportive ingredients, smoothies have become one of my go-to meals, especially in the morning. It took a bit of trial and error to discover the right ratios to ensure I could build a smoothie that left me feeling full and energized, until my next meal. Ultimately, creating a balanced smoothie with all key macronutrients worked best!

Protein — From supporting muscle mass and strength to making hormones and enzymes that the body needs to function, protein is an essential part of a healthy diet. Plus, enjoying protein as part of a balanced meal leaves you feeling full and satisfied until the next mealtime.

Healthy fats — This macronutrient offers a range of benefits from supporting heart health, helping with blood sugar control, and reducing inflammation. This macronutrient also supports healthy hormones and gives you more sustained energy .

Fiber — This is an essential part of any balanced plate, supporting digestive health, controlling cholesterol levels, and can support you in feeling full leading to a reduction in cravings .

Complex carbohydrates — Offering sustained energy due to the slower breakdown process of foods, complex carbohydrates can support more balanced blood sugar levels. Incorporating complex carbohydrates on your plate is a great way to avoid energy crashes.

The special edition Nourish & Glow smoothie

A few photos from the Nourish & Glow Pop Up

This past weekend, I had the privilege of getting to share the Nourish & Glow smoothie with many members of this amazing community at the in-person pop up event! It was incredible to connect with so many of you, hearing more about your journey with healthy eating and why it matters to you to nourish your body well.

I’m also elated because it was the official launch of the made for good merch — A reflection of intentional design and purpose beyond the present moment.

The recipe

For those of you in the community who weren’t able to attend, I didn’t want you to have to miss out on this nourishing smoothie recipe.

The full Nourish & Glow smoothie recipe (plus weekly balanced meal plans, grocery guides, and exclusive recipes) is available to paid Grace & Greens subscribers

. I hope you enjoy!