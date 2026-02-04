The biggest contributor to health and well-being isn’t what you think

If I asked a few random people on the street what the biggest indicator of overall health is, they’d probably say diet or exercise.

Since middle school health class, the emphasis on the food on your plate and how you move your body have been characterized as the biggest levers impacting your health.

While I do fully believe that movement and food both play an important role in overall health, nourishment is about so much more.

From how you spend your time and what you think about to how well you sleep, and even who you spend your time with, there are 16 major factors contributing to your overall health and well-being. But, I think you’ll be shocked to know one of the most impactful of them all.

There was a study done a few years back on social networks and the impact that they have on your overall health. It was discovered that there is a significant correlation between healthy behaviors depending on who you spend your time with. But, this isn’t just a one-off study. Have you heard of the Blue Zones?

Relationships matter: A lesson from the Blue Zones

It’s no coincidence that the Blue Zones, or the areas in the world where there is the highest concentration of centenarians (people age 100+), emphasize community as one of the key contributors to longevity.

Relationships matter both for your overall health and well-being. From improving mood and reducing stress levels to even encouraging healthy habits, the people who you spend your time with have such an impact on how you live and show up each day.

The Blue Zone communities place great importance on:

Spending time with loved ones, often living in multi-generational homes

Belonging to a faith-based community and regularly attending group gatherings

Creating social circles around healthy habits such as regularly cooking meals at home, going for a swim in the ocean, or meeting together and sharing their lives at the end of a long day.

Happiness is contagious

Did you know that happiness is contagious? Not only do relationships matter for your health, but they also can have a big impact on overall happiness as well. From boosting mood and supporting stress levels, to providing encouragement in everyday life, the people around you are making an impact whether you know it or not.

While spending time in community with others matters, it’s important that the people you are choosing to spend time with are living and acting how you wish to become. For me, I care about spending time with people who are encouraging, loving, kind, and ultimately feel like sunshine when I’m around them!

Celebrating love and community to support your health

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the relationships in your life. This is actually one of my favorite holidays because there’s something sweet about the celebration of love in the midst of a chaotic world. Not just romantic love, but platonic love shared with friends and family too. As you step into this next holiday, I encourage you to spend time with people who you care about and deeply enjoy being around. Afterwards, notice how you feel, for the impact to your health and well-being is being shaped daily by the people you spend your time with.

Speaking of Valentine’s Day, I’ve rounded up my favorite Valentine’s breakfasts, snacks, and sweets! From nourishing chocolate peanut butter sweet treats to a delightful chocolate cherry pudding, and an extra pink smoothie, this roundup has a little bit of everything to make the day extra special. Enjoy!!

My favorite healthy Valentine’s snacks & treats

Chocolate, peanut butter, and of course lots of berries are loaded into these nourishing snacks and sweet treats! I love an easy and delicious way to make a day feel more special, and I think you will quite enjoy every one of these easy recipes. Which one are you most excited to try?

8 easy Valentine’s breakfast recipes

7 easy Valentine’s sweet treat recipes

Dark chocolate sea salt brownie bark — A nourishing sweet treat rich in antioxidants and a balanced dark chocolate flavor. This is one of my favorite no-bake, gluten-free and dairy-free sweet treats made with real ingredients.

I hope you enjoyed this week’s Valentine’s edition newsletter. May this inspire you to book a date with a loved one or have a friend over to make a nourishing & delicious sweet treat!

Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

