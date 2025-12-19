After finding this Italian, bright red ceramic, I immediately knew I wanted to use it to eat a warming dish. I recently had a Greek lemon rice soup while traveling, tasting bright and flavorful, yet simple and warming. The combination of a warming rice dish and this gorgeous ceramic sounded so delightful, that I made this herby green rice & turkey meatball meal specifically for it!

Why you’ll love this herby green rice & turkey meatball bowl

Packed with extra nutrients and a balanced flavor, these savory turkey meatball bowls with creamy herb rice and sun-dried tomato are so delicious! This is the perfect gluten-free, dairy-free dish for an easy weeknight dinner, and even better as leftovers the next day.

Benefits behind the bowl

Spinach – Packed with vitamins A, C, and K, plus antioxidants that support immune health.

Lemon - Offers vitamin C and bitters to support good digestive health.

Long-grain white rice – Provides easily digestible carbohydrates to fuel the body and support energy levels.

Sun-dried tomatoes – Rich in antioxidants like lycopene, which support heart health.

Cilantro - Fresh cilantro support detoxification pathways with its antioxidants.

Parsley - Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, parsley supports immune health and has other anti-inflammatory properties.

Ground turkey – A great source of B vitamins, zinc, and iron to support overall health.

Extra-virgin olive oil - Full of healthy fats to support hormone health, extra-virgin olive oil is a wonderful, dairy-free base for dressings and sauces.

Walnuts – Full of healthy fats and plant-based omega-3s.

Servings: 4 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Total time: 60 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein