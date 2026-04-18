When you have friends over, family in town, or are bringing a dish to a friend, the idea of cooking something everyone will enjoy can be overwhelming.

Do yourself a favor and consider this one-pan meal your new go-to dish. This one-pan pesto chicken thighs with roasted veggies and baby potatoes is made with ingredients and flavors a majority of people enjoy.

From the protein-rich chicken thighs to the tender roasted zucchini, squash, and golden baby potatoes, every component of this meal comes together on a single pan with minimal effort.

Between the combination of the protein-rich chicken thighs and the extra-virgin olive oil pesto, this dish’s healthy fats are wonderful for satiety and hormone health. Paired with the fiber-rich veggies, this makes for one balanced plate.

Servings: 4 - 5 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Total time: 60 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the sheet pan:

1.25 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 bags baby potatoes, washed and halved

1 zucchini, finely sliced

1 yellow squash, finely sliced

1 jar basil pesto — Gotham Greens has a great dairy-free option!

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat: Preheat the oven to 400°F. Prep the potatoes: Spread the halved baby potatoes across a large sheet pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons pesto and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon kosher salt, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Toss to coat and roast for 15 minutes. Add the chicken and veggies: Remove the sheet pan from the oven. Push the potatoes to the edges and nestle the chicken thighs in the center. Arrange the sliced zucchini and squash around the chicken. Spoon the about 4 tablespoons pesto over the chicken thighs and toss the veggies lightly in any additional pesto. (I save about 2 tablespoons pesto for topping at the end) Roast: Return the pan to the oven and roast for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. The potatoes should also be tender. Serve: Plate the chicken thighs with the roasted veggies and potatoes. Add an extra spoonful of pesto on top if desired and enjoy!

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes! Store everything in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat in the microwave for about 1 minute and enjoy.

What if I am vegetarian or vegan? Swap the chicken thighs for chickpeas or cubed tofu and reduce the roasting time to about 25 minutes total.

How do I know the chicken is done? Use a meat thermometer — chicken thighs are safe to eat at 165°F but optimal at around 175°F.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by emailing it to yourself or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ or 🔄 if you found it valuable? It helps more people discover Grace & Greens, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!

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