At the end of a full day, I don’t mind stepping into the kitchen to mindlessly cook a meal. Turn on some tunes, and get to chopping and stirring.

But what I do mind is the dishes afterwards. While my husband and I love to tag team on cooking and dishes, making a one-pan meal means we both get a little extra time to relax.

This meal is the perfect mix of easy, nourishing, and delicious! Loaded with extra veggies and a bonus crunch from the bright green lettuce wraps, I think you’re going to love it!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein