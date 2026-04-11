One-pan turkey taco lettuce wraps
An easy weeknight dinner, this savory, fiber-rich dish is the perfect meal when you don't know what to cook. Plus, it's a budget-friendly option too!
At the end of a full day, I don’t mind stepping into the kitchen to mindlessly cook a meal. Turn on some tunes, and get to chopping and stirring.
But what I do mind is the dishes afterwards. While my husband and I love to tag team on cooking and dishes, making a one-pan meal means we both get a little extra time to relax.
This meal is the perfect mix of easy, nourishing, and delicious! Loaded with extra veggies and a bonus crunch from the bright green lettuce wraps, I think you’re going to love it!
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Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein