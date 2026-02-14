The weather is still quite chilly, but I’m looking forward to warmer days. This nourishing, high-protein soup has a unique twist as an ode to the summer. Sun-dried tomatoes are one of my fridge staples, and after this, they just might be yours too.

This is one of the most warm and cozy soups, perfect for fighting off a cold or simply enjoying a nourishing meal in the middle of winter.

It’s an easy soup that can be pulled together in less than 45 minutes, with flavorful rotisserie chicken, bone broth, sweet carrots, and gluten-free noodles. I hope you enjoy as much as I did!

Servings: 6 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein