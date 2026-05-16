If you’re a dip-lover like me, you’re going to love this creamy and simple parsley hummus. Not only is it gluten-free and dairy-free, but it offers a natural boost of protein and fiber to any dish you pair it with.

While store-bought hummus can be great when you’re in a pinch, this homemade hummus is surprisingly easy to whip up.

Whether you’re meal prepping, having friends over for dinner, or simply want to hit your fiber goals before the day is done, this parsley hummus recipe is for you!

At our house, we loved adding it right on top of these rice bowls. Enjoy!!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 2 minutes | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein, vegan, vegetarian

Ingredients

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1/4 cup fresh parsley, washed (and chopped if using an emulsion blender)

1 (16 oz) can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained (but save 1/4 cup aquafaba to be used below)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil — My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup aquafaba (liquid from chickpeas)

1 lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1 - 2 tablespoons water, as needed to get desired consistency

Instructions

Prepare the hummus: In a bowl or food processor, add 2 cloves minced garlic, 1/4 cup fresh parsley, 1 can garbanzo beans, 3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, 1/2 tsp kosher salt, 1/4 cup aquafaba, the juice of 1 lemon, and 1 tsp maple syrup. Blend until smooth and creamy, adding 1 to 2 Tbsp water as needed to reach your desired consistency. Serve: Pair this hummus with fresh veggies or warm rice bowls to add an extra boost of fiber and flavor to any dish! Plus, add a drizzle of olive oil on top to boost the presentation.

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes, this hummus is perfect for meal prep. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. Give it a stir before serving as it may thicken slightly when chilled, then drizzle with extra olive oil.

What is aquafaba? Aquafaba is the liquid from a can of chickpeas — don’t pour it down the drain! It’s the secret to extra-creamy hummus and replaces the need for tahini in this recipe.

Can I make this without a food processor? A high-speed blender works well too. Add the liquid ingredients first to help it blend more smoothly.

How do I make it extra smooth? Blend for a full 2 to 3 minutes and don’t rush it. The longer you blend, the creamier the texture gets. Adding the water gradually also helps achieve that silky consistency.

What can I serve this with? This hummus is incredibly versatile. Use it as a dip with fresh crudités, spread it on gluten-free rolls or pita, dollop it onto rice bowls, or use it as a base for a nourish plate. It works beautifully as a sauce for the golden turmeric rice bowls too!

Can I add other flavors? Absolutely — roasted red pepper, sun-dried tomato, or a drizzle of chili oil on top all make delicious variations. Keep the base recipe the same and customize your toppings each time.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by clicking the 3 dots and converting it to a PDF, emailing it to yourself, or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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