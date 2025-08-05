If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

Peanut butter cacao energy balls

Servings: 12 - 14 balls | Time: 15 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Mixing bowl & spatula

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

1 cup raw peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons honey

1 1/2 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup ground flax seeds

2 tablespoons cacao nibs

Instructions

Combine wet ingredients: In a bowl, combine 1 cup raw peanut butter, 2 tablespoons honey, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and blend until combined. Add dry ingredients: Add in 1 1/2 cup rolled oats, 1/4 cup ground flax seeds, and 2 tablespoons cacao nibs. Continue to mix until combined. Form balls: Use a tablespoon scooper to scoop out energy balls, forming about 14 in total. Serve: Store in the fridge for 30 minute to firm up, enjoy!

Pro Tip: Consider swapping for any nut butter you have on hand.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: n/a

I hope you enjoy! For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans. You can follow along with me on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite brands at a discount.

Best,

Grace

P.S. - If you enjoyed this recipe, consider forwarding, restacking, or recommending it to your friends and family. Your recommendations mean the world to me and it’s a great way to help more people live healthier lives!

Refer a friend