This nourishing & delicious recipe is available to everyone as a special feature included in the GEM x Grace & Greens meal plan.

If you love this recipe, the full meal plan is packed with more wholesome and easy meals to help you nourish your whole family with less stress!

Most store-bought granola bars have so many extra ingredients and unnecessary sugars, making them a recipe for a burst of energy followed by a quick crash.

These peanut butter oatmeal energy balls capitalize on the delicious flavors of creamy peanut butter and rolled oats, lightly sweetened with antioxidant-rich honey, making this a much better snack option!

The best part is you can prep these ahead of time and enjoy them all week long! Mix and match ingredients to have it your way. Whether you want an extra boost of protein or collagen, or maybe cacao nibs for a crunch, there are so many ways to make this snack to fit your needs. Enjoy!!

Servings: 12 - 14 balls | Prep time: 10 minutes | Total time: 40 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

1 cup raw, unsweetened creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons maple syrup or honey — I love Lineage Provisions’ 100% raw honey (Get 10% off here!)

1 1/2 cup gluten-free rolled oats

1/4 cup flaxseed meal

(Optional) 2 tablespoons cacao nibs — These are my favorite!

(Optional) 1 scoop vanilla protein powder or collagen powder— One of my favorites!

Instructions

Combine wet ingredients: In a bowl, combine 1 cup peanut butter, 2 Tbsps honey, and 1 tsp vanilla extract and blend until combined. Add dry ingredients: Add in 1 1/2 cup rolled oats and 1/4 cup flaxseed meal. Optionally, add in 2 Tbsps cacao nibs and 1 scoop vanilla protein powder or collagen for extra nutrients. Form balls: Use a tablespoon scooper to scoop out energy balls, forming about 14 in total. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons water if needed to help them stick together. Serve: Store in the fridge for 30 minute to firm up, then enjoy!

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes, make these ahead of time, let cool, and store in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.

What if I am vegetarian or vegan? Swap the honey for maple syrup.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by emailing it to yourself or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

For more delicious, nourishing meals, check out The recipe box or the Weekly meal plans. You can follow along on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite wellness brands at a discount.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ or 🔄 if you found it valuable? It helps more people discover Grace & Greens, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!