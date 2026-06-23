Real support. Real impact.

The small, daily rhythms of choosing nourishment make an impact.

I’m confident of that — because I’ve lived it myself.

This community has always been a space to learn, grow, and flourish — physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually too.

But the newsletter speaks to thousands of women at once.

And sometimes, you need someone to speak just to you.

Introducing Nourished & Whole

1:1 coaching for the woman who’s ready for more personalized support, accountability, and practical resources — built around your specific goals, habits, real life schedule.

This is for you if:

You’re a busy woman ready to let go of perfectionism and restriction.

You’re done with all-or-nothing thinking around food.

You want healthier habits — ones that work for your life, not against it.

You’re ready to stop white-knuckling “good” days and “bad” days, and start building something that actually sticks.

You want to feel great and energized in the one body you’ve been given.

What this experience isn’t

It’s not another thing to squeeze into your calendar.

It’s not a rigid meal plan or a list of rules.

It’s not meant to make your health feel like a chore.

Nourished & Whole 1:1 Health Coaching is an investment in the best version of you. It’s an opportunity to feel more equipped in navigating habit change with less stress and more joy, so the changes you make are ones you actually keep.

Newsletter vs. coaching — what’s the difference?

The Grace & Greens newsletter is a resource: recipes, meal plans, and wellness tips for thousands of women, every week.

Coaching is different. It’s personalized, 1:1 support.

It’s a space to actually talk through your habits, your goals, and your specific challenges, with someone in your corner the whole way through.

The newsletter is where you find inspiration, and coaching is where you build transformation.

What’s included

Nourished & Whole is a 6-month program, built for real and lasting change.

12 coaching sessions, 45 minutes each, every other week for six months. Virtual, one-on-one connects, working through what’s actually going on in your life and building habits around it, not despite it.

It also includes handouts and resources along the way, tailored to exactly what you’re working through.

I designed this program to feel like coffee with a friend. Show up, share what’s on your mind, and be met with encouragement, reflection questions, and the opportunity to be held accountable for becoming the best, most well-nourished version of you.

How it works

Start by scheduling a complimentary 1:1 call so you can share more about where you’re at, what you’re struggling with, and where you want to go.

If it’s the right fit for both of us, we’ll get it on the calendar, meeting bi-weekly for six months.

If it’s not the right time, that’s okay too. I want you to fully feel ready to make the changes we walk through together.

The investment

$1,500 paid in full, or $1,800 as six monthly payments of $300.

You aren’t struggling to achieve your health goals due to a lack of willpower. But without consistent and routine habits, it can be quite difficult to make something stick.

I’m here as your coach to help you navigate practical ways to incorporate healthy habits into your real and full life, ones that will support you instead of adding to your ongoing to-do list.

I’m not a doctor, dietitian, or therapist, and this program doesn’t replace medical or mental health care.

What I am is a trained health coach through the Institute of Integrative Nutrition who’s walked through my own health journey and built healthy habits to support my well-nourished self today.

You’re the expert on your own life. I’m here to help you build the habits that fit it.

Ready to feel more energized and build habits that actually work for your life? Schedule a 1:1 discovery call

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