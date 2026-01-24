This sheet-pan style dinner is a flavorful and easy weeknight dinner. With an optional prep-ahead marinade, enjoy this pollo a la brasa flavor paired with baked veggies and sweetened plantains.

This dish gives restaurant-style quality without the added price tag. Plus, it’s super rich in antioxidants. From the cinnamon on the plantains to the spice mixture on the chicken thighs, this dish has lots of anti-inflammatory benefits. Enjoy this easy and flavorful weeknight dinner!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 20 minutes | Total time: 60 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein