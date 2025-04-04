A nourishing bowl with rich and flavorful pesto covering roasted Brussels, warm quinoa, and lean ground turkey. You have to try this bowl! If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

Ingredients

(Servings: 4)

1 lb ground turkey

1 bag of Brussels sprouts

2 cups of quinoa, dried

For the turkey: 1 Tbsp olive oil 1/4 tsp Kosher salt 1 tsp garlic powder 1 tsp onion powder 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes, optional for topping

For the Brussels sprouts: 1 Tbsp olive oil 1/4 tsp Kosher salt

1 container of pesto or make your own: 4 cups of kale 1 cup roasted & unsalted shelled pistachios 4 garlic cloves 2/3 cup olive oil 1 - 2 Tbsp water as needed 1/2 tsp Kosher salt



Instructions

Roast the veggies: Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Wash and trim 1 lb of Brussels sprouts, then slice them in half. Add them to a large bowl and toss with 1 Tbsp olive oil and ¼ tsp Kosher salt. Spread the Brussels sprouts evenly on the sheet pan in a single layer. Roast for 20–25 minutes, flipping halfway through, until tender and golden on the edges. Cook the quinoa: While the Brussels sprouts roast, rinse 2 cups of dried quinoa in a fine mesh strainer. Add to a small pot with 4 cups of water and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15–18 minutes, or until all the water is absorbed and the quinoa is fluffy. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork. Cook the turkey: While the quinoa simmers, heat 1 Tbsp olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 lb ground turkey, ¼ tsp Kosher salt, 1 tsp garlic powder, and 1 tsp onion powder. Cook for 7–9 minutes, breaking it up with a spatula, until browned and fully cooked through. Optional: top with a pinch of red pepper flakes if you like a little heat. Optional, make the kale pistachio pesto: While everything cooks, prepare the pesto. Wash and de-stem 4 packed cups of kale. In a food processor, combine the kale with 1 cup roasted, unsalted shelled pistachios, 4 garlic cloves, ⅔ cup olive oil, ½ tsp Kosher salt, and 1–2 Tbsp water (to thin if needed). Blend until smooth and creamy. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week. Assemble & enjoy: To serve, add a scoop of quinoa to each bowl. Top with the seasoned ground turkey and a portion of roasted Brussels sprouts. Finish with a generous spoonful of kale pistachio pesto and enjoy!

Pro Tip: Save yourself time on this dish by purchasing pre-sliced Brussels sprouts.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Cook tofu in a separate pan, using the same seasonings as the ground turkey.

