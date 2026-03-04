This might just be my absolute favorite recipe I’ve developed to date.

Naturally colored green with pistachios, it feels so fun! Plus, it’s made without gluten, dairy, or refined-sugar. Mostly, I wanted to see if I’m up for the challenge of making something taste super delicious without a bunch of extra additives.

Though I’m not usually a big cake girl (I’m usually more of a chocolate lover), I had my mind on creating some sort of carrot cake for my birthday a few weeks ago.

Up to this point, I’ve made a strawberry cake, a dark chocolate peanut butter icebox cake, and a regular carrot cake. Since I’ve been loving pistachio lately, I figured, why not combine the deliciousness of a moist, sweet carrot cake with a light pistachio topping.

I’m also super excited for Spring and definitely wore a light linen dress despite it being the beginning of February in North Carolina.

All to say, I’m ecstatic with how this cake turned out. Fluffy, light, and delicious! My guests seemed to love it too, which made me quite delighted!! But, most importantly, my friend with celiac said it was the best cake she has ever tasted that was gluten-free! I was over the moon from the compliment!

Whether you’re celebrating something soon or simply want a reason to celebrate, I hope you enjoy this unique twist on a carrot cake!!

Servings: 8 to 12 | Prep: 15 minutes | Total time: 60 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein