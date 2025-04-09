If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber - right now get your first week free! Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Servings: 1 | Time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

Microwave-safe bowl & spoon

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the base:

1 ripe banana, mashed

6 tablespoons of liquid egg whites

1 scoop of vanilla protein powder (I like the Kion Vanilla Protein Powder)

2 tablespoons water

For the toppings:

2 tablespoons unsweetened pistachio butter (I like this brand)

1/2 cup frozen mixed berries

1 teaspoon pumpkin seeds

Instructions

Make the base: In a microwave-safe bowl, mash 1 ripe banana with a fork until smooth. Add 6 tablespoons of liquid egg whites, 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder, and 1 tablespoon of water. Stir well until everything is fully combined. Microwave on high for 1 minute and 30 seconds, or until it is cooked through. Add your toppings: Top the protein base with ½ cup frozen mixed berries, 2 tablespoons unsweetened pistachio butter, and 1 teaspoon of pumpkin seeds. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: Swap the berries or protein powder flavor to mix and match throughout the week.

I hope you enjoy! For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans. You can follow along with me on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite brands at a discount.

Best,

Grace

P.S. - If you enjoyed this recipe, consider forwarding, restacking, or recommending it to your friends and family. Your recommendations mean the world to me and it’s a great way to help more people live healthier lives!

Refer a friend