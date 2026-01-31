With about 13 grams of fiber per serving, this smooth and creamy basil seed pudding is an easy prep-ahead breakfast that supports gut health while being super flavorful!

I love thick chia pudding paired with frozen berries for a decadent, smooth, and bright flavor experience with every bite. Basil seeds are similar to chia seeds, but they are actually higher in fiber, iron, and calcium.

I hope you enjoy this nourishing and balanced breakfast, packed with protein, fiber, and of course, lots of flavor!

Servings: 2 | Prep: 7 minutes | Total time: 4 hours + 7 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free, high-protein