Prep-ahead breakfast hash brown power bowl

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the base:

1 pound 85/15 ground beef

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 bag ready-to-cook shredded hash browns

2 cups frozen spinach

8 eggs

For the toppings:

2 avocados, washed

Instructions

Prepare the beef: Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 pound of ground beef with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1 teaspoon cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon chili powder. Cook for 8 to 12 minutes, breaking up the meat as it browns. Add the hash browns: Stir in the bag of shredded hash browns and cook for about 7 minutes, letting them crisp and mix with the beef. Add the spinach: Add 2 cups of frozen spinach and cook for about 2 minutes, until warmed through. Add the eggs: Crack in 8 eggs directly into the skillet. Stir gently to combine with the beef, potatoes, and spinach. Cook for about 5 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked. Serve: Allow to cool before placing in individual containers in the fridge for meal prep. Upon serving, heat portion in the microwave for 30 - 60 seconds, then top with sliced avocado. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: When selecting hash browns for this dish, ensure that you choose fresh, ready-to-cook hash browns versus the frozen. If using frozen, it may change cooking times due to the water residue that is left from cooking frozen.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Skip the ground beef, preparing the hash browns and eggs, plus add in chickpeas after cooking for a vegetarian option. For a vegan option, consider using scrambled tofu and chickpeas in place of the beef and eggs.

