If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

Blueberry vanilla protein pancake breakfast bowl

Gluten-free and packed with 40 grams of protein, I look forward to this pancake bowl just about every morning. Enjoy this easy and delicious breakfast!

Servings: 1 | Time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Microwave-safe bowl & spoon

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the base:

1/2 ripe banana

1 scoop of vanilla protein powder - Get 10% KION protein powder with code: GRACEANDGREENS

6 tablespoons of liquid egg whites

1 tablespoon water

For the toppings:

2 tablespoons raw almond butter

1/2 cup frozen blueberries

1 teaspoon cacao nibs

a dash of cinnamon powder

Instructions

Make the base: In a microwave-safe bowl, mash ½ a ripe banana with a fork until smooth. Add 6 tablespoons of liquid egg whites, 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder, and 1 tablespoon of water. Stir well until everything is fully combined. Microwave on high for 1 minute and 30 seconds, or until it is cooked through. Add your toppings: Top the protein base with ½ cup frozen blueberries, 2 tablespoons raw almond butter, a sprinkle of cacao nibs, and a dash of cinnamon. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: Swap the berries or protein powder flavor to mix and match throughout the week.

I hope you enjoy! For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans. You can follow along with me on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite brands at a discount.

Best,

Grace

P.S. - If you enjoyed this recipe, consider forwarding, restacking, or recommending it to your friends and family. Your recommendations mean the world to me and it’s a great way to help more people live healthier lives!

Refer a friend