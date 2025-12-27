Antioxidant red berry overnight oats
A balanced overnight oats recipe to boost your energy, nourish your body, and delight your taste buds!
Making nourishing choices isn’t just about healthy ingredients, but about eating meals that are enjoyable and delicious too! Lately, I’ve been loving overnight oats. It’s a balanced meal that is grounding and satisfying, while giving me good energy to take on the day.
This balanced and nourishing bowl of overnight oats is a great way to support your body well while enjoying delicious flavors.
With a creamy raspberry vanilla base and bright strawberries with crunchy pumpkin seeds on top, this is such an easy and delicious breakfast option.
Benefits behind the breakfast
Rolled oats for fiber to support healthy digestion1
Flaxseed for omega-3s to help reduce inflammation and support hormone balance
Banana with potassium and vitamin B6 to support muscle function
Pumpkin seeds for a boost of healthy monounsaturated fats to keep blood sugar steady
A pinch of salt to support hydration and electrolyte balance for healthy nerve function
Raspberries and strawberries for extra fiber and antioxidants to support overall health
Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 4 hours 5 minutes | Gluten-free, high-protein