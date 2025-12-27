Making nourishing choices isn’t just about healthy ingredients, but about eating meals that are enjoyable and delicious too! Lately, I’ve been loving overnight oats. It’s a balanced meal that is grounding and satisfying, while giving me good energy to take on the day.

This balanced and nourishing bowl of overnight oats is a great way to support your body well while enjoying delicious flavors.

With a creamy raspberry vanilla base and bright strawberries with crunchy pumpkin seeds on top, this is such an easy and delicious breakfast option.

Benefits behind the breakfast

Rolled oats for fiber to support healthy digestion

Flaxseed for omega-3s to help reduce inflammation and support hormone balance

Banana with potassium and vitamin B6 to support muscle function

Pumpkin seeds for a boost of healthy monounsaturated fats to keep blood sugar steady

A pinch of salt to support hydration and electrolyte balance for healthy nerve function

Raspberries and strawberries for extra fiber and antioxidants to support overall health

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 4 hours 5 minutes | Gluten-free, high-protein