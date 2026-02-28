When it comes to colors on a plate, the more, the better! Did you know that the color of different plants are associated with different nutrients?

Purple foods are rich in anthocyanins which support brain and heart health

Red foods are rich in cartenoids which protect cells and reduce inflammation

Green foods are rich in vitamin K and folate which support hormone balance and bone health

This fiber-rich bowl is made with roasted veggies, savory meatballs, and an herby green sauce for an easy and balanced dish. I hope you enjoy!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein