Rainbow Greek meatball bowls with parsley hummus
A fiber-rich bowl, balanced with roasted veggies, savory meatballs, and an herby green sauce my husband can’t stop talking about! Enjoy this easy weeknight dinner packed with nutrients!
When it comes to colors on a plate, the more, the better! Did you know that the color of different plants are associated with different nutrients?
Purple foods are rich in anthocyanins which support brain and heart health
Red foods are rich in cartenoids which protect cells and reduce inflammation
Green foods are rich in vitamin K and folate which support hormone balance and bone health
This fiber-rich bowl is made with roasted veggies, savory meatballs, and an herby green sauce for an easy and balanced dish. I hope you enjoy!
Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein