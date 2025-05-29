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Pinterest enthusiasts are obsessed with Mexican breakfast casseroles right now, and for good reason.

They’re balanced, they’re full of flavor, and they can be enjoyed for any meal of the day! This high-protein breakfast casserole is the perfect meal to prep ahead of time, whether you’re enjoying it for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Topping it with fresh cilantro and avocado is the key to making this dish even more satisfying and flavorful, plus it adds in an extra boost of nutrients.

I hope you enjoy this Ranchero breakfast casserole, an easy prep-ahead meal that the whole house will love!

Servings: 5–6 | Time: 55 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the beef mixture:

1 pound 85/15 ground beef

1 yellow onion, washed and diced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

For the sweet potatoes:

2 medium sweet potatoes, washed and diced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

For the casserole:

8 eggs

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, washed and chopped

1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed

For topping:

Fresh black pepper, to taste

2 avocados, optional

hot sauce, optional

Instructions

Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven to 425°F and prepare a sheet pan with parchment paper. Prepare the potatoes: Soak the 2 washed and diced sweet potatoes in a bowl with cold water for 10 minutes to remove excess starches. Then, drain and dry the sweet potatoes. Place sweet potatoes on the sheet pan and drizzle 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, mix until covered. Roast for 20–25 minutes, checking to ensure they are soft and cooked through. Prepare the beef mixture: Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the diced onion and sauté for about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in 1 pound of ground beef and begin breaking it up as it cooks. Season with 1/2 teaspoon chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Stir and then set aside. Prepare the casserole: In the baking dish, add a layer of parchment paper. Add 8 eggs and 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh cilantro, then whisk together until yokes are combined. Add in 1 can of drained and rinsed black beans. Add in roasted sweet potatoes and beef mixture to the baking dish. Mix all ingredients until combined. Cook the casserole: Update the oven temperature to 375°F and bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Ensure the eggs are cooked prior to removing from the oven. Serve: Let the casserole cool before covering and placing in the fridge. When you are ready to eat it, heat a slice for 30 to 60 seconds in the microwave, top with fresh sliced avocado and enjoy!

Pro tips

How do I reheat this? Heat a slice in the microwave for 30 to 60 seconds until warmed through. Top with freshly sliced avocado and hot sauce before enjoying!

Can I meal prep this? Absolutely — this is one of the best meal prep recipes in the rotation. Let the casserole cool completely before covering and storing in the fridge for up to 4 days. Slice and reheat individual portions as needed throughout the week.

Can I make this vegetarian? Yes! Omit the ground beef and double the amount of black beans. You will still get plenty of plant-based protein from the beans and eggs.

Can I swap the sweet potatoes? Yes, russet potatoes or gold potatoes both work well here. Follow the same soaking and roasting process and adjust the roast time slightly depending on how small you dice them.

How do I know when the casserole is done? The eggs should be fully set with no jiggle in the center when you gently shake the dish. A toothpick inserted in the center should come out clean.

Can I freeze this? Yes! Slice into individual portions, wrap tightly, and freeze for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge and reheat in the microwave for 60 to 90 seconds before serving.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by clicking the 3 dots and converting it to a PDF, emailing it to yourself, or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ or 🔄 if you found it valuable? It helps more people discover Grace & Greens, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!

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