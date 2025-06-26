If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

I love to top my raspberry almond butter pancake bowl with bee pollen and cinnamon for some added antioxidants!

Servings: 1 | Time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the base:

1 ripe banana

6 tablespoons of liquid egg whites

1 scoop of vanilla protein powder - If you want to grab my favorite, GRACEANDGREENS gets you 10% off!

2 tablespoons water

For the toppings:

2 tablespoons raw almond butter

1/2 cup frozen raspberries

1 teaspoon bee pollen

a dash of cinnamon powder

Instructions

Make the base: In a microwave-safe bowl, mash 1 ripe banana with a fork until smooth. Add 6 tablespoons of liquid egg whites, 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder, and 1 tablespoon of water. Stir well until everything is fully combined. Microwave on high for 1 minute and 30 seconds, or until it is cooked through. Add your toppings: Top the protein base with ½ cup frozen raspberries, 2 tablespoons raw almond butter, 1 teaspoon bee pollen, and a dash of cinnamon. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: In place of bee pollen, add any variety of nuts and seeds.

