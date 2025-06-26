Raspberry almond butter pancake bowl
If you loved mug cakes as a kid, this gluten-free recipe is for you! With a vanilla protein base and topped with antioxidants, this is an excellent breakfast option that's both healthy & easy.
If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.
Now let’s get cooking!
Servings: 1 | Time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein
Appliances & Utensils
Ingredients
For the base:
1 ripe banana
6 tablespoons of liquid egg whites
1 scoop of vanilla protein powder - If you want to grab my favorite, GRACEANDGREENS gets you 10% off!
2 tablespoons water
For the toppings:
2 tablespoons raw almond butter
1/2 cup frozen raspberries
1 teaspoon bee pollen
a dash of cinnamon powder
Instructions
Make the base: In a microwave-safe bowl, mash 1 ripe banana with a fork until smooth. Add 6 tablespoons of liquid egg whites, 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder, and 1 tablespoon of water. Stir well until everything is fully combined. Microwave on high for 1 minute and 30 seconds, or until it is cooked through.
Add your toppings: Top the protein base with ½ cup frozen raspberries, 2 tablespoons raw almond butter, 1 teaspoon bee pollen, and a dash of cinnamon. Enjoy!
Pro Tip: In place of bee pollen, add any variety of nuts and seeds.
For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: n/a
If you love this recipe, you should give these a try
What I’m recommending
Kosterina olive oil - A high quality flavor straight from Greece!
Kion vanilla protein powder - I practically have this every day, putting it in everything from my protein pancake bowls to smoothies and it tastes delicious!
Set of 3 serving platters - These are great whether you are hosting or bringing a dish to share!
OXO salad spinner - I throw in all my fruits and veggies in here to wash them before enjoying!
I hope you have a wonderful week, and be sure to stay tuned on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube to see recipes, meal prep, and more!
Best,
Grace