A lightly sweetened raspberry center enveloped in a rich and creamy dark chocolate base, this antioxidant-rich and nourishing sweet treat is about to be your new favorite.

I absolutely love making these and having them on hand in the freezer for the evenings when I really want a sweet treat.

The best part is, the raspberry chia filling is full of fiber. Balanced with the healthy fats from the dark chocolate, just one of these cups will leave you feeling satisfied.

Servings: 12 | Prep: 15 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein