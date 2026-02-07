A bright and flavorful high-protein breakfast made with crushed pistachios and fiber-rich raspberries. Enjoy a warmed slice with a drizzle of almond butter on top for an easy, prep-ahead breakfast.

Raspberries have so much to offer, from extra antioxidants to lots of fiber, which supports heart health and digestion. I absolutely love to use frozen raspberries because they sometimes have a higher nutrient content than their fresh produce counterpart.

I hope you enjoy this raspberry pistachio breakfast pancake bake as much as I do!

Servings: 6 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein