This slightly sweet breakfast bowl offers the perfect balance. Packed with fiber from the quinoa and raspberries, the flavor is light and bright! If you’re like me, you love a breakfast that is also balanced with protein to leave you feeling satisfied.

With the combination of the quinoa, protein milk blend, hemp seeds, and nut butter, this offers a variety of plant-based protein to start your day off right. I can’t wait for you to give this a try!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein