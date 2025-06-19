Raspberry quinoa breakfast bowl
Refreshing, flavorful and packed with protein this Raspberry quinoa breakfast bowl is an easy option to prep-ahead of time. Plus it's gluten-free and dairy-free too!
This slightly sweet breakfast bowl offers the perfect balance. Packed with fiber from the quinoa and raspberries, the flavor is light and bright! If you’re like me, you love a breakfast that is also balanced with protein to leave you feeling satisfied.
With the combination of the quinoa, protein milk blend, hemp seeds, and nut butter, this offers a variety of plant-based protein to start your day off right. I can’t wait for you to give this a try!
Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein
Appliances & Utensils
Weck jars or glass containers with lids