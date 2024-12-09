An easy and satisfying dinner to pull together in no time, I love how versatile tacos can be. Plus, you can fill them with a variety of fresh and cooked vegetables to make them even more enjoyable.

From the creamy avocado to the refreshing flavor of sliced bell peppers, this dish is both nourishing and delicious!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 2 minutes | Total time: 20 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the skillet:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil — My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1 lb peeled shrimp

1 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 pack sliced baby bella mushrooms

For pairing:

8 mini corn tortillas

2 avocados, washed and sliced just before serving

3 mixed bell peppers, washed, cored, and sliced

Fresh lime

Hot sauce, as desired

Instructions

Cook the shrimp: Heat 1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. While the oil warms, toss 1 lb peeled shrimp with 1 1/2 tsp chili powder, 1 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp kosher salt, and 1/2 tsp paprika until coated. Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side, until pink and opaque. Remove shrimp from the skillet and set aside. Cook the mushrooms: Add 1 pack of sliced baby bella mushrooms to the same skillet at medium heat and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Prepare the tortillas: Warm 8 mini corn tortillas in a dry skillet or in the microwave with a wet paper towel for 1 minute. Serve: Fill each tortilla with sautéed mushrooms, seasoned shrimp, sliced bell peppers, and avocado slices. Squeeze hot sauce and lime juice on top and enjoy!

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes, cook the shrimp and mushrooms ahead of time, let cool, and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat and add your toppings just before serving.

What if I am vegetarian or vegan? Swap the shrimp for chopped tofu.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by emailing it to yourself or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

For more delicious, nourishing meals, check out The recipe box or the Weekly meal plans. You can follow along on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite wellness brands at a discount.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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