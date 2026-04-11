Chimichurri lentil pasta with roasted chicken thighs
An easy weeknight dinner that makes even better leftovers the next day, this fiber-rich dish is zesty and delicious.
While many pasta dishes are traditionally low in fiber, this dish is the opposite. Made with red lentil pasta and roasted veggies, the base of this dish is loaded with fiber to support healthy digestion and overall gut health.
Plus, if you’re trying to eat more protein, the chicken thigh + red lentil combo makes this a high-protein meal too.
Perfect for prepping ahead of time, we love this zesty and refreshing weeknight dinner.
For more nourishing & delicious recipes, weekly meal plans, and practical healthy habit tips to help you feel more energized, join the Grace & Greens community today!
Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 40 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein