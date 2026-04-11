While many pasta dishes are traditionally low in fiber, this dish is the opposite. Made with red lentil pasta and roasted veggies, the base of this dish is loaded with fiber to support healthy digestion and overall gut health.

Plus, if you’re trying to eat more protein, the chicken thigh + red lentil combo makes this a high-protein meal too.

Perfect for prepping ahead of time, we love this zesty and refreshing weeknight dinner.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 40 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein