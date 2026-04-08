I love the feeling of a to-do list that’s completely full of checked boxes or taking down my monthly paper calendar and starting fresh. This feeling of accomplishment helps me easily transition to the next thing.

While some days can feel long, the months and years pass by quickly. Slowing down, reflecting, and expressing gratitude are some of the ways I try to ruthlessly eliminate hurry and embrace the fullness and joy of everyday life.

Why? Well, the mind is so powerful that gratitude and anxiety cannot even exist in your thoughts at the same time?! Seriously, humans are so cool!!

Not only is practicing gratitude and reflection a way to calm your mind, but it supports your nervous system as a form of grounding. Your nervous system is connected to everything else — your hormones, your metabolism, your mood, your digestion, and your energy.

If you feel tired, stressed, frantic, overwhelmed, or just down, the practice of gratitude & reflection could do wonders for you.

With the start of the new month, it’s the perfect time to reflect on March — what did you do? How did you feel? Where are you at with your goals for the year?

For my reflection, I’m excited to share with you the top recipes, reads, and wellness routines of the month of March that supported my goal in living nourished and flourishing. Plus, I’ll share a few things I’ve been loving lately.

As I was reviewing the top recipes from this month, it made me laugh — it seems that you love carrot cake just as much as I do! Isn’t it so delicious?!

And since you loved the Gluten-free carrot cake with a creamy pistachio icing, I’m dropping a new gluten-free cake recipe tomorrow, exclusively for paid subscribers. Upgrade your subscription so you don’t miss out on all this deliciousness!

Whether you’re tired of having the same recipes every week or you’re following along with the weekly meal plan and didn’t try everything yet, you have to check out these community favorites!

The top easy weeknight dinners from Grace & Greens

The top snacks, sweets, and smoothie recipes from Grace & Greens

Which recipe did you love the most this month?

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From Expo West and time in California to reflections on choosing nourishment and an interview with a certified acupuncturist, there was so much I wanted to share with you!

Writing to you is one of my favorite things I get to do each week. I love the art of stringing words together to tell a story, to share my experiences, and to encourage you along the way as you live a healthy and flourishing life with joy!

Expert interviews, reflections on nourishment, and other tips to support your wellness

In the month of April, I’m excited to spend even more time writing and sharing everything I’m learning with you!

From how to stay well while traveling and a Japan healthy foodie guide to small swaps you can do to live more sustainably, and plenty of new nourishing recipes, it’s going to be a great month!

What I checked out at the library this month

Did you know that just 6 minutes of reading can lower stress levels by up to 68%?

One of my all-time favorite ways to rest is reading (and visiting my local library). Here’s everything I read and my honest thoughts about each.

Be Good to Your Body: Getting Back to God’s Design in a World of Wellness by Jordan Lee Dooley — ★★★★★

For the women who are seeking practical ways to support their health & wellness without extremes, this book is for you!

Jordan’s honest and spiritual take on stewardship of our bodies was exactly what I needed to hear. From how we spend our money to the way we view our earthly vessels, all of it should be with God at the center.

If you’re a fan of rom coms, film making, and books set in small towns, you’ll love this book!

I devoured it in 3 days and loved every minute of it, even though I felt like I was on an emotional rollercoaster throughout the entire story.

Whether you’ve struggled with a health issue or just love a good story about hope and resilience, this book is for you!

Danielle’s story is such a great reminder of how the Lord works in and through all circumstances. This is a heart-gripping read but ultimately points to the hope of knowing that the Lord is in control of it all! Highly recommend it!

Run Fast. Eat Slow. by Shalane Flanagan — ★ ★ ★ ★☆

For the runners, athletes, and anyone who wants to support their body through all of the many activities of life, this book/cookbook is a great resource! I love the focus on food as nourishment!!

Reading more about Olympian Shalane Flanagan’s diet and lifestyle was quite fascinating and I got a lot of inspiration for recipe development from her unique perspective.

Another rom com by one of my favorite authors, this follows the story of a childhood actress who now works in the movie industry.

I especially loved the scenery in this read, but wasn’t a huge fan of the main character, hence my 3 star rating. Still worth the read, but add Nora Goes Off Script to your TBR list first!

What’s a book you’ve read and loved recently?

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For my personal health goals to feel nourished and energized, I’m focused on the foundations — quality sleep, time in the sunshine, nourishing whole foods, hydration, and stress management.

While it can be easy to get swept up in all of the information online, I truly believe the simple (but not always easy) habits are what matter most to our health.

Small ways I supported my health this month

Daily movement

Walking around the neighborhood

Preparing my garden for the new season

Biking around DC

Pilates workouts on my back porch

A virtual Peloton class with Emma Lovewell

Right now, my consistency is in movement, not in doing the same workout over and over again. For now, I’m loving it!

Carrying a water bottle with me wherever I go

Drinking warm water with a fresh lemon every morning

Cure electrolytes

Opting for no ice at restaurants

Enjoying just 1 cup of coffee a day

These are the small habits that are helping me to stay hydrated, especially as the weather warms up.

Aiming for 7.5 - 9 hours every night

Reading before bed

Sleeping with my phone charging in the bathroom, away from the bed

Turning on the fan to keep it cool

I look forward to getting into bed early every night to read my book, and am still trying to prioritize that even while traveling. It really makes a difference in calming my mind before I drift off to sleep.

Enjoying protein, fiber, and healthy fats at every meal

Eating meals at the same time each day

Breakfast within the first hour of waking up

Having a plan and prepping ahead of time

The meal plans I share with you are the exact recipes my husband and I enjoy at home. We both love the way it makes us feel, with each recipe full of protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

This style of eating has come to be what is most energizing and nourishing for us in this season, and I hope the same is true for you! Even while traveling, I’ll still pack some of our meals and focus on a balanced plate each day. More details on this coming soon on feeling well while traveling!

Time outside

Getting outside every morning before 10 am.

Soaking in some afternoon sunshine.

Going for a walk.

Opening up the windows/blinds.

Fresh air and sunshine is good for the soul. I truly feel the difference when it’s a rainy day and we have to be indoors. I love the way the sun feels on my skin. I love the fresh air that glides through my lungs. I love the sound of the birds happily chirping.

As the weather changes, I’m making it even more a priority. Even if it’s just for a few minutes at different times throughout the day.

Creating more and consuming less

Spring cleaning the house

Doing work in a new environment

Having regular date nights with my husband

Sitting out by the garden to listen to the birds

Moving my body daily

Reading

Taking deep breaths

Stress is one of the biggest factors that impacts health. When you’re stressed, your immunity, hormones, energy levels, nervous system, metabolism, and gut are all impacted. Incorporating little moments to relax your body can make a huge difference.

This month’s healthy & easy meal plans

Gratitude for you

I hope you find some time this week to slow down and reflect on your life. You only get to experience right now once — enjoy it, celebrate it, embrace it.

I’m thankful that I get to write to you each week. I’m thankful that I get to develop new recipes for your nourishment. I’m thankful for every piece of my work you read, every recipe you create, and every comment you share with me!

What comes next?

Remember that new gluten-free/dairy-free cake recipe I mentioned that’s coming out tomorrow to paid subscribers?

Well, I brought it to a dinner party last night to make sure it passed the delight test.

“This is the best cake you’ve ever made” were the words that came out of my husband’s mouth, followed by a friend saying “I don’t even like cake and I love this.”

I absolutely cannot wait for you to try this nourishing sweet treat — creamy, bright, and delicious!

Wishing you a joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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