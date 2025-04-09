If you’ve never had colorful carrots before, you are about to discover something completely delicious!!

These organic colorful carrots are a special variety with flavors far different than just the traditional orange varieties. Some are sweeter and some are more savory, but this roasted dish allows you to enjoy all of them!

Warm, savory, and roasted, these colorful carrots and turnips with rosemary and olive oil are the perfect side dish to pair with your main meal.

Enjoy the sweet flavors brought out by roasting, along with the added benefits of vibrant colored vegetables on your table.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan