Recently our friends invited us over for dinner, and I pulled together a variety of vegetables that I had in my fridge. The goal was to make a nourishing and delicious side dish that paired well with seasoned chicken thighs. We all really enjoyed this simple, flavorful roasted vegetable dish!

Why you’ll love this roasted vegetable platter

This colorful warm veggie platter is perfect for meal prep, an easy weeknight dinner side, or gatherings. Enjoy this holiday vegetable platter with Brussels sprouts, colorful carrots, and russet potatoes coated in olive oil and lots of herbs. This is the perfect gluten-free, dairy-free dish to bring to a gathering, or an easy weeknight dinner paired with a protein.

Benefits behind the bowl

Russet potatoes – High in fiber and potassium to support digestion and heart health.

Carrots – Rich in beta-carotene and antioxidants for eye health.

Brussels sprouts – Full of vitamin C, fiber, and phytonutrients to support immunity and gut health.

Rosemary - Contains antioxidants to help reduce inflammation and support healthy digestion.

Thyme - Contains antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties to support overall health.

Extra-virgin olive oil - Rich in healthy fats to support hormone health, extra-virgin olive oil is a wonderful, dairy-free base for dressings and sauces.

Servings: 4 - 6 | Prep time: 10 minutes | Total time: 55 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, high-protein