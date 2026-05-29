In the mountains of Asheville, Will and I attended a gorgeous wedding with the most immaculate tasting food I’ve ever been served at an event. The star of the show was the chicken thigh skewers with a creamy coconut curry dipping sauce.

This week, I tried my hand at recreating this delicious sauce, pairing it with some of my all-time favorite ingredients this time of year.

The roasted zucchini and asparagus complement the fresh arugula, while the pan-seared chicken thighs and quinoa provide multiple sources of quality protein. Enveloping the entire bowl in this creamy sauce ties this dish together so well!

I hope you enjoy this easy and balanced bowl as much as we did.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 15 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein