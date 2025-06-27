Rotisserie chicken & roasted vegetables with garlic aioli
Crispy roasted vegetables paired with a black pepper rotisserie chicken and topped with a creamy better for you garlic aioli, this is a delicious weeknight dinner option.
Now let’s get cooking!
Servings: 4 | Time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein
Appliances & Utensils
Knife & cutting board
Sheet pan
Parchment paper
Large colander
Additional bowls
Measuring cups & spoons
Ingredients
For the potatoes:
1 bag mini potatoes, rinsed
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1 tablespoon olive oil
For the vegetables:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 head broccoli, washed and cut into florets
2 zucchini, washed and cut into thick rounds
For the chicken:
1 rotisserie chicken, removed from bone/shredded
For the garlic aioli:
4 cloves garlic, peeled
6 tablespoons avocado mayonnaise
Instructions
Prepare potatoes: Preheat your oven to 400°F and boil about 4 cups of water in a small pot on the stove. Add the mini potatoes to the boiling water with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Boil for 12 to15 minutes, or until softened. Drain and set aside.
Roast potatoes: On a sheet pan with parchment paper, place the drained mini potatoes and mash each one individually using the bottom part of a cup. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and mix. Roast for 25 minutes or until crispy.
Cook the vegetables: On an additional sheet pan with parchment paper, add the sliced zucchini, broccoli, and cloves of peeled garlic. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 tsp salt. Roast for 25 minutes or until cooked.
Make the garlic aioli: In a small bowl, finely mince the 4 roasted garlic cloves and stir in 6 tablespoons of avocado mayonnaise.
Serve: To serve, scoop a mix of the roasted vegetables onto a plate. Top with shredded rotisserie chicken and a spoonful of garlic aioli. Enjoy!
Pro Tip: Prep a larger batch of the garlic aioli so you can use it for other meals throughout the week! If you don’t have fresh roasted garlic, you can swap the 4 garlic cloves for 1 tsp garlic powder.
For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Instead of the chicken, consider adding chickpeas to this dish with a light dash of salt and pepper.
