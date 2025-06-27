If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber - right now get a 1 week free trial! Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

Rotisserie chicken & roasted vegetables with garlic aioli

Servings: 4 | Time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

Knife & cutting board

Sheet pan

Parchment paper

Large colander

Additional bowls

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the potatoes:

1 bag mini potatoes, rinsed

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the vegetables:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 head broccoli, washed and cut into florets

2 zucchini, washed and cut into thick rounds

For the chicken:

1 rotisserie chicken, removed from bone/shredded

For the garlic aioli:

4 cloves garlic, peeled

6 tablespoons avocado mayonnaise

Instructions

Prepare potatoes: Preheat your oven to 400°F and boil about 4 cups of water in a small pot on the stove. Add the mini potatoes to the boiling water with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Boil for 12 to15 minutes, or until softened. Drain and set aside. Roast potatoes: On a sheet pan with parchment paper, place the drained mini potatoes and mash each one individually using the bottom part of a cup. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and mix. Roast for 25 minutes or until crispy. Cook the vegetables: On an additional sheet pan with parchment paper, add the sliced zucchini, broccoli, and cloves of peeled garlic. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 tsp salt. Roast for 25 minutes or until cooked. Make the garlic aioli: In a small bowl, finely mince the 4 roasted garlic cloves and stir in 6 tablespoons of avocado mayonnaise. Serve: To serve, scoop a mix of the roasted vegetables onto a plate. Top with shredded rotisserie chicken and a spoonful of garlic aioli. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: Prep a larger batch of the garlic aioli so you can use it for other meals throughout the week! If you don’t have fresh roasted garlic, you can swap the 4 garlic cloves for 1 tsp garlic powder.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Instead of the chicken, consider adding chickpeas to this dish with a light dash of salt and pepper.

Best,

Grace