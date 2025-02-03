Warm, cozy, and delicious!

Boost your immunity and enjoy a warming meal at home with freshly shredded rotisserie chicken, sweet carrots, crunchy celery, and gluten-free brown rice noodles. Whether you’re fighting off a cold or simply want to enjoy the comfort of a warm bowl of soup, this dish has you covered. Plus, it’s packed with protein since we’re using bone broth.

4 - 6 servings | 30 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free, high-protein