Rotisserie white chicken chili soup
Enjoy this healthy rotisserie white chicken chili soup made with lean chicken, white beans, and warming spices. It's comforting, nourishing, and great for meal prep.
There’s nothing like a warming soup on a chilly day in the winter. This quick & easy chili soup is the perfect cozy meal with added benefits. Made with bone broth, this soup is rich in collagen to support glowing skin, hair, and nails.
Servings: 4 to 5 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein