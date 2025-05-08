If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber - right now get your first week free! Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Salted caramel protein balls

If you have a sweet tooth, but want to support your health, these gooey salted caramel protein balls are packed with fiber and protein. A great snack option or grab-and-go breakfast, you can ensure you are nourishing your body, even with a packed schedule. Did you know that dates are rich in vitamins and nutrients? Dates are high in fiber which aid in digestion and help you feel fuller for longer. They are also rich in antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and support the health of your cells. Give these a try this week!

Servings: 6 (12 balls) | Prep: 10 min Set: 30 min | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

Food processor or blender

Kettle

Coffee mug

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups pitted dates

3/4 cup raw almonds

1/4 cup raw cashews

2 scoops salted caramel protein powder

Instructions

Soak dates: Add 1 ½ cups dates to a container for hot liquids and soak with hot water for 5 minutes. Drain to remove water. Process nuts: In a food processor or blender, add ¾ cup raw almonds and ¼ cup cashews. Process until broken down into chunks. Add dates: Add the dates. Process until combined. Add a dash of water if needed. Add protein powder: Add the protein powder. Process until combined. Prepare and serve: Using a spoon, scoop out the mixture and roll into balls. Place in an air-tight container in the fridge to set for 30 minutes before enjoying.

Pro Tip: If you don’t have one of the ingredients on hand, this recipe is flexible. Any protein powder will work just fine, as long as you keep the amounts consistent with the original recipe.

I hope you enjoy! For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans. You can follow along with me on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite brands at a discount.

