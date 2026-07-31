Chocolate & peanut butter are the perfect combination in my book. Growing up, I absolutely loved Reese’s peanut butter cups. But now, I’m much more of a fan of creating my own with quality ingredients that I know support my body well and leave me feeling good and energized too!

These salted dark chocolate peanut butters are a delightful sweet treat with all the added benefits — high in fiber, packed with an extra dose of protein, and full of healthy fats to support more balanced hormones.

Will and I have been enjoying them all week long and I already know that they are going to have to be a freezer staple at our house.

I can’t wait for you to give them a try!

Salted dark chocolate peanut butter bars