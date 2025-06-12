If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Savory egg & beef breakfast sandwiches

Servings: 4 - 6 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Skillet & spatula

Mixing bowl

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the beef:

1 pound 85/15 ground beef

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoon rubbed sage

1/2 teaspoon oregano, dried

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 turns black pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

For the eggs:

4 eggs

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup mixed greens

For the sandwiches:

1 pack English muffins (Ezekiel bread or Food For Life GF option)

Instructions

Season the beef: In a mixing bowl, add 1 pound ground beef, 2 teaspoons rubbed sage, 1/2 teaspoon oregano, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 2 turns black pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Mix well with a fork or hands until evenly combined. Shape into 6 patties. Cook the beef: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the seasoned ground beef patties. Cook for 4 to 6 minutes per side, until fully browned and cooked through. Set beef patties aside. Cook the eggs: In the same pan, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Crack in the 4 eggs and season with 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Add in mixed greens, cooking until scrambled. Remove from heat. Prepare the English muffins: Split 4 English muffins and layer one spoonful of scrambled eggs and 1 beef patty. Place the muffins back together. Wrap each sandwich in a layer of parchment paper and then a layer of tinfoil. Store in the freezer until you are ready to enjoy.

Pro Tip: To enjoy the breakfast sandwiches, remove from tin-foil and parchment paper and place on plate. Heat for 45 - 60 seconds before enjoying!

