Savory sun-dried tomato & salmon power bowl

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the salmon:

4 sockeye salmon filets

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For the broccoli:

1 bag broccoli florets, washed

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

For the quinoa:

1 cup dry quinoa, rinsed

2 cups water

For the toppings:

1 container of sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil

1/4 cup walnuts

Fresh basil leaves

Instructions

Cook the quinoa: Rinse 1 cup quinoa in a colander under cold water. Add to a small pot with 2 cups water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 12 to 15 minutes, or until water is absorbed and quinoa is fluffy. Set aside. Prepare and roast broccoli: Preheat the oven to 400°F. Toss broccoli florets with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Spread on a sheet pan and roast for 18 to 20 minutes, until edges are crispy. Cook the salmon: Pat 4 salmon filets dry with a paper towel. Season evenly with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Heat a pan over medium heat. Place salmon skin-side down and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Flip and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes, until cooked. (Internal temperature: 130–135°F for medium) Serve: Spoon quinoa into bowls. Add roasted broccoli and a few sun-dried tomatoes. Place a salmon filet on top of each bowl. Garnish with walnuts and a basil leaf. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: If you aren’t a fan of sun-dried tomatoes, consider swapping them out for some sliced avocado with red pepper flakes.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Consider swapping the main protein for cannellini beans for this dish.

