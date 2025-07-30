If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Savory turkey meatball nourish bowls with roasted vegetables and sun-dried tomato dip

Servings: 4 | Time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Measuring spoons & cups

Knife & cutting board

Sheet pan

Mixing bowls

Skillet & tongs

Ingredients

For the vegetables:

1 bag broccoli florets, washed

1 zucchini, washed and chopped

1 squash, washed and chopped

8 colorful carrots, washed, peeled, and chopped

3 medium potatoes, washed and chopped

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For the turkey meatballs:

1 pound ground turkey

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For the dip:

4 tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes

4 tablespoons avocado mayonnaise

Instructions

Roast the vegetables: Preheat oven to 375°F. On a parchment-lined sheet pan, add 1 chopped zucchini, 1 chopped yellow squash, 8 chopped carrots, 1 bag broccoli florets, and 3 chopped potatoes. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, season with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and a few turns of freshly ground black pepper, and toss to coat. Roast for 35 minutes, or until cooked. Make the turkey meatballs: In a large bowl, combine 1 pound ground turkey, 2 teaspoons ground cumin , 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon paprika, 1 teaspoon ground coriander, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Mix until combined. Use a spoon to form into meatballs (about 16 total). Place in a skillet with 1 tablespoon of avocado oil and turn up to medium heat. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes on each set, checking the internal temperature before removing. Prepare the dip: In a small bowl mix 4 tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes and 4 tablespoons avocado mayonnaise until combined. Serve: Divide the roasted vegetables and turkey meatballs among 4 bowls. Top with sun-dried tomato dip and enjoy!

Pro Tip: For an alternative sauce, you can use tzatziki or hummus.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap out the turkey meatballs for falafel to make this vegan-friendly.

For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans.

Best,

Grace



