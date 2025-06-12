Sesame-ginger chicken quinoa crunch wraps

Ingredients

(Serving: 4)

1 lb chicken breasts

1 bunch rainbow swiss chard

1/4 cup cashews

For the salad: 1 cup quinoa, dried 1 red bell pepper 2 cups shredded purple cabbage 2 cups shredded carrots 2 green onions 1/2 cup cilantro, fresh 1 clove garlic 5 Tbsp coconut aminos 2 Tbsp sesame oil 1 Tbsp sesame seeds 2 tsp ginger powder 1/2 tsp Kosher salt

For the chicken: 1 Tbsp olive oil 1/4 tsp Kosher salt



Instructions

Prepare quinoa: Rinse 1 cup quinoa in a colander under cold water. Add to a small pot with 2 cups water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 12–15 minutes until fluffy and water is absorbed. Remove from heat and let sit, covered, for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork and set aside to cool. Cook the chicken and carrots: Heat 1 Tbsp olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Season 1 lb chicken tenderloins with 1/2 tsp Kosher salt, 4 turns black pepper, and 1/4 tsp red pepper seasoning. Add chicken to the pan and cook for 4–5 minutes on each side until golden and cooked through. Add 1/2 bag shredded carrots to the pan and sauté with the chicken for another 2–3 minutes, until just softened. Prepare vegetables: Wash the rainbow Swiss chard (2 leaves per serving). Wash 1 red bell pepper, 2 green onions, and 1/2 cup fresh cilantro. Chop 1 red bell pepper into small cubes. Chop 2 green onions into small pieces. Finely chop 1/2 cup fresh cilantro. Set aside. Make the dressing: In the mixing bowl, combine 5 Tbsp coconut aminos, 2 Tbsp sesame oil, 1 Tbsp sesame seeds, 2 tsp ginger powder, 1/2 tsp Kosher salt, and 1 minced garlic clove. Whisk until well mixed. Assemble the salad: In the mixing bowl with the dressing, add all of the chopped veggies and cilantro. Mix until coated in dressing. Add the cooked quinoa and continue tossing until everything is combined. Prepare wraps: Add the quinoa salad to the wraps. Top with chicken and carrot mixture. Crumble cashews and add about 1 Tbsp per plate. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: For leftovers, consider enjoying the chicken and carrot mixture cold. It will have a similar flavor, but will not require anything to be heated up (saving you time!).

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Cook swapping chickpeas for a salad topper.

