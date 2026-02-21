A few years ago, I was traveling around Europe with friends. Each time we were at a restaurant and salmon was on the menu, I would always order it! No second thoughts!

My love for salmon became one of the running jokes of the trip. Should we get lox for breakfast? Salmon wraps for lunch? Grilled salmon bowls for dinner?

What can I say, I love the nutrient-packed protein! It is actually considered a superfood, packed with essential omega-3 fatty acids which support heart health, brain health, and glowing skin.

If you’re trying to eat more protein for balanced hormones, salmon is definitely going to be your friend!

These gluten-free Swiss Chard wraps are a fun way to make this salmon dish a bit more interesting. Packed with fiber, protein, and healthy fats, you are going to love this dish. Whether you’re enjoying it for lunch and dinner, it can be prepped and ready in under 30 minutes. I hope you enjoy!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein